Police investigate 4th armed robbery in south Broad Ripple in 2 weeks

Police on the afternoon of Aug. 29, 2018, were searching for an armed robbery suspect in the south Broad Ripple area after a shooting there. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the fourth robbery in two weeks in the neighborhood on the city's north side. It happened shortly before 3:30 p.m.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police on Wednesday afternoon were searching for an armed robbery suspect in the south Broad Ripple area after a shooting there.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the fourth robbery in two weeks in the neighborhood on the city's north side. It happened shortly before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The latest robbery victim was found with a gunshot wound to the leg at Ralston Avenue and 52nd Street, which is located between North Keystone and North College avenues. The injury was not believed to be life-threatening.

According to police, a man walking down an alley was approached by an unknown man who demanded valuables. At some point, the suspect shot the victim in the leg and ran away.

