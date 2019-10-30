Man in 40s dies in homicide at northeast-side apartment

Police and medical crews were sent to a report of a person stabbed about 9:45 p.m. Oct. 29, 2019, in the 6100 block of Bordeaux Court. (WISH Photo/Dan Klein)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are investigating a homicide Tuesday night on the city’s northeast side.

Police and medical crews were sent to a report of a person stabbed about 9:45 p.m. in the 6100 block of Bordeaux Court. That’s in the A/62 Apartments southeast of East 62nd Street and Allisonville Road.

Police said a man in his 40s died of trauma. Homicide detectives are not releasing the type of trauma.

A disturbance happened with people in the apartment leading to the trauma, although police were not immediately certain of the circumstances.

Witnesses heard activity at the scene but saw little, police said.

Police said the apartment complex is usually very quiet.

No additional information was immediately available from police.