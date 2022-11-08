Crime Watch 8

Police investigate homicide after man dies following altercation

by: Divine Triplett
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — The Lafayette Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened Oct. 31.

According to a release, there was a physical altercation that happened outside of 73-year-old Mark Belange’s home. Police say Belange was injured during the altercation and died Saturday. Police have confirmed his death as a homicide, and say the investigation is ongoing. Police did not say who else may have been involved in the altercation, or what led up to it taking place.

Anyone with more information on the homicide should contact the Lafayette Police Department at (765) 807-1200.

