Police investigating after 3 shot in Carmel neighborhood

Photo of a Carmel PD vehicle on the scene of a shooting in Carmel on July 27, 2020. (WISH Photo/Kevin Ratermann)

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) – Police in Carmel are investigating after three people were shot in a Carmel neighborhood, according to Carmel police.

Police said the shooting happened in or around the Spring Creek neighborhood around 8 a.m.

The Carmel Police Department said three people were shot – two people and the suspect.

Officers said that since one of three people shot is believed to be the suspect, there is no immediate danger to the public.

No information has been released on the conditions or genders of those involved in the shooting.

Officers are currently processing several scenes in the area.