Crime Watch 8

Police investigating after 3 shot in Carmel neighborhood

Photo of a Carmel PD vehicle on the scene of a shooting in Carmel on July 27, 2020. (WISH Photo/Kevin Ratermann)
by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) – Police in Carmel are investigating after three people were shot in a Carmel neighborhood, according to Carmel police.

Police said the shooting happened in or around the Spring Creek neighborhood around 8 a.m.

The Carmel Police Department said three people were shot – two people and the suspect.

Officers said that since one of three people shot is believed to be the suspect, there is no immediate danger to the public.

No information has been released on the conditions or genders of those involved in the shooting.

Officers are currently processing several scenes in the area.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

ISDH: More than 560 new COVID-19 cases; 3 more deaths

Coronavirus /

How leaders in Indianapolis are marking 30 years of the ADA

Local /

Lake City Bank sees quarterly profit dip

Inside INdiana Business /

New ‘Leaders and Legends’ podcast set to debut, host discusses show

Local /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.