Crime Watch 8

Police investigating after woman shot in Bloomington

The side of a vehicle belonging to a parked Bloomington Police Department vehicle. (WISH Photo from File)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Police are trying to find out who shot a woman in Bloomington Tuesday night.

The Bloomington Police Department was called to the 1200 block of N. Maple St. just before 11 p.m.

Police arrived to find a 21-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds inside of an apartment. She was taken to a hospital in Bloomington before being flown to Indianapolis for further care.

During the investigation, police learned she had been standing outside the apartment with a 17-year-old male when someone began firing at them from the parking lot.

Police said a car was seen driving away quickly from the area, but it is unknown if it is connected to the shooting.

Police have not released any details regarding the victim’s current condition.

If you have information on the case, contact police at 812-349-3322.