Crime Watch 8

Police investigating assault cases at IUPUI

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana University Police Department says it’s investigating three groping cases on the campus of Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis.

The first incident was reported June 19 along the downtown canal’s Riverwalk on Porto Alegre Street south of West Michigan Street. The second and third incidents were reported nearby at West New York and Limestone streets.

Police say the suspect rode his bicycle alongside the women and grabbed them on their buttocks.

Lt. Kimberly Minor of IU Police said, “In all three of these incidents, the suspect was described as an Hispanic male; long, dark hair; generally wearing dark clothes; riding a bike that was either dark grey or black.”

With more people out and about during the summer, Minor asked people to be aware of their surroundings. “Try and not block your ears with headphones. At least keep one ear aware so that you can hear something coming, and just look out for your neighbor.”

Minor adds that more police patrols will be in the areas where the incidents were reported.