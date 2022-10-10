Crime Watch 8

Police: Investigating death of man and woman fatally shot in Camby

CAMBY, Ind. (WISH) — Morgan County Major Crimes is investigating the death of a man and woman, who was found outside a home suffering from gunshot wounds Sunday in Camby, according to a news release from Morgan County.

At 5:30 p.m. Sunday, the Morgan County deputies were called to the 8000 block of East Landersdale Road to a report of gun fire. When police arrived they found a man and woman outside the home suffering from gunshot wounds, according to police.

They were both pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not release the ages or names of the victims until their families are notified.

This still an on-going investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Morgan County Detective Sgt. Mark Anderson at the Morgan County Public Safety Dispatch 765- 342-5544.