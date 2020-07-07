Crime Watch 8

Police investigating July 4 homicide in Kokomo

by: Staff Reports
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – An investigation into the death of a 50-year-old man is underway in Kokomo, according to police.

The Kokomo Police Department said officers were called, on July 4, just after midnight, to a residence in the 1800 block of North Jay Street for a report of an unresponsive person in a yard.

After arriving on the scene, a man, who was later identified as Anthony Hardimon, of Kokomo, was found suffering from severe injuries after being beaten.

Hardimon was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died. His death has been declared a homicide.

No information on a possible suspect has been released.

Anyone with information on the situation is asked to contact the Kokomo Police Department at 765-465-7388.

