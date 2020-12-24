Police investigating shooting at Bargersville gas station

BARGERSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) – A Thursday morning shooting at a Bargersville gas station is under investigation.

According to the Johnson County Dispatch, officers responded to the Circle K in the 9400 block of West State Road 144 around 5:30 a.m.

At least one person has been shot. That person was transported to the hospital but their condition is unknown at this time.

The events leading up to the shooting are unknown at this time.

News 8 has a crew headed to the scene.

This story will be updated once more information becomes available.