Police issue photos of suspects in Victoria’s Secret theft at mall

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — Police on Tuesday released photos from surveillance video of a reported theft nearly two weeks ago at the Victoria’s Secret store at Markland Mall.

Kokomo Police Department said in a Facebook post that the theft was reported at 2:30 p.m. May 31.

Employees of the lingerie store told police that four young females took items from the store and left without paying for them.

”The surveillance video indicates as the suspects entered the store, one ducked under a display table,” the post said. “The other three females removed clothing and tossed them to the female under the table. After filling several bags with (amount withheld) articles of clothing, all suspects left the store on foot.”

Anyone with information was asked to call Detective Michael Banush at 765-456-7278 or the police department’s hotline at 765-456-7017. You may qualify for a cash reward by calling Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 800-262-8477 with an anonymous tip.