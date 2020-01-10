Police: Juvenile suspect injured after crashing stolen car into guardrail during pursuit in Fishers

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Police in Fishers say a juvenile suspect was injured after stealing a car and crashing it into a guardrail during a police pursuit Friday morning.

It happened around 8 a.m. in the area of 98th Street and Allisonville Road.

According to Fishers police, the juvenile was spotted in a black car driving at a high rate of speed. The suspect refused to stop and continued driving northbound on Eller Road.

The juvenile crashed the stolen vehicle about a mile down the road at the 106th Street intersection.

The car went over the guardrail and nearly ended up in a creek.

Police say the suspect was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Details about where the car was stolen from or the identity of the suspect have not been released.