Police: Lafayette man in custody for stabbing during robbery attempt

Milton Peggs Jr. (Provided Photo/Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office)
by: Gregg Montgomery
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — A 41-year-old Lafayette man faces criminal charges in connection to a stabbing that’s believed to have happened Wednesday morning during an attempted robbery, police say.

Lafayette Police Department was called just after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday to the stabbing in the 800 block of North Eighth Street. That’s in a residential area with some commercial buildings just east of the Old U.S. 231 bridge over the Wabash River.

Nicholas Swope, 27, of Lafayette, was taken to a hospital for a stab wound to his chest. He was treated and then released, police say.

Swope and the suspect, Milton Peggs Jr., were acquaintances, police say. The stabbing was believed to have been targeted.

Online jail records say Peggs was preliminarily charged with battery, aggravated battery, robbery, and obstruction of justice.

