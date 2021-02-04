Police looking for man, vehicle in connection to Bloomington woman’s murder

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Police are looking for a person of interest in the murder case of a Bloomington woman who was found dead after an apartment fire last week.

The Bloomington Police Department has identified 30-year-old Eric Quentin Johnson as a person of interest in the murder of Teresa Michael, 32, of Bloomington.

A stock photo of a 2007 Dodge Caliber was provided by Bloomington Police Department.

Michael was found dead inside an apartment in the 500 block of South Basswood Drive after authorities were called on a report of a fire on Jan. 28. Michael’s cause of death was preliminarily ruled a homicide by the Monroe County coroner’s office.

Johnson is 5-feet-10-inches tall and weighs 185 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. Police believe Johnson is armed and dangerous. Members of the public are asked not to approach him, but call 911 if he is seen.

Authorities are also looking for a silver 2007 Dodge Caliber that Michael had been driving before her death. The vehicle tag is 619DNS.

Anyone with information about Michael’s murder or the whereabouts of Johnson or the missing vehicle is urged to call Detective Chris Scott at 812-349-3382.