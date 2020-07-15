IMPD releases photos in investigation of death of Jessica Doty-Whitaker

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying the people in a series of photos released Wednesday. Police say the people in the photos may have witnessed a fatal shooting or they may be people of interest.

IMPD officers were called to 729 Canal Court on July 5 just before 3:30 a.m. on reports of a person shot. When officers arrived they found 24-year-old Jessica Doty-Whitaker had been shot. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she later died.

“The people depicted in the pictures may be witnesses and/or persons of interest in the death of Jessica Doty-Whitaker,” the department said in a news release to News 8.

IMPD has not released information on what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information about the people in the photos is asked to call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.