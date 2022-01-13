Crime Watch 8

Police make arrest in death of 78-year-old woman in December

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 39-year-old man was arrested Wednesday for his role in the death of a 78-year-old woman in December, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.

Doris Bell was shot and killed on Dec. 29 in the 4400 block of North Bolton Avenue. That is just west of North Arlington Avenue between East 42nd and East 46th streets on the northeast side.

Police say Bell was shot while trying to break up a disturbance between two family members.

Montez Jointer was identified as the suspect in the shooting. He has been charged by the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office with reckless homicide.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact detective Douglas Morning at the IMPD Homicide Office by calling 317-327-3475 or sending an e-mail to Douglas.Morning@Indy.Gov.