Police: Male found dead near reservoir east of Kokomo may be homicide

(Provided Photo/Howard County Sheriff's Office)
by: Staff Reports
KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A male found dead near a reservoir east of Kokomo on Monday is being investigated as a potential homicide, the Howard County Sheriff’s Office said.

Howard County 911 Dispatch Center received a report of an unconscious and unresponsive person shortly after noon Monday near the intersection of Howard County roads 500 East and 100 North. That’s about 3 miles east of Kokomo near the Wildcat Creek reservoir. Paramedics pronounced the male dead a few minutes after he was found, the sheriff’s office said in a news release from Capt. Jordan Buckley.

The identity of the male was not released, but the release said an autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday morning.

The release said other details about this case, including the name of the deceased, “will be released as the investigation progresses.” Anyone with information was asked to call the Howard County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 765-614-3372.

