Police: Male found shot on Monument Circle

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A male was found shot Friday night on Monument Circle, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.

Police were sent shortly before 8:30 p.m. to 1 Monument Circle on a report of a person shot.

The male was stable when taken to a hospital.

Aggravated assault detectives were called to the scene to investigate.

The shooting was the second Friday night in Indianapolis to injure a person. Just before 7:30 p.m., police found a male shot on the first block of Chester Avenue. That’s northeast of North Sherman Drive and East New York Street on the city’s east side. The male was stabled when taken to a hospital. Aggravated assault detectives were also investigating that shooting.

Police by 9 p.m. had provided no additional details on either shooting.