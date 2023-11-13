Police: Man charged with attempted rape at IU where bystanders intervened

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — A man has been arrested in connection to an attempted rape in which bystanders intervened Friday afternoon, Indiana University Police say.

The IU student was give support and resources, police say. The student’s name was not publicly shared.

Brian Jones, who is not affiliated with the university, faces preliminary felony charges of attempted rape and sexual battery, IU Police say in a news release shared Sunday with News 8.

Police were called at 5:34 p.m. Friday for an attempted sexual assault in progress at Dunn Woods south of the student building on campus.

Jones later was found at the intersection of Fourth and Lincoln streets.

Additional information about Jones, such as his age and where he lives, was not immediately available late Sunday night. Monroe County Correctional Center does not publicly list its inmates online.

“The IU Police Department commends the quick action of the bystanders that stepped in when they saw a harmful situation and for swiftly contacting law enforcement,” the release said.

The news release notes that the campus has sexual assault prevention and support materials, and resources for mental health support available online.