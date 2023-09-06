Police: Man charged with impaired driving, stopped going 121 mph on US 31

An Indiana State Police car is shown at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Police via Facebook)

PERRYSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A Michigan man formerly from Kokomo was caught driving drunk last week on U.S. 31 in Miami County, Indiana State Police said in a news release Tuesday night.

Brandon K. Harvey, 34, of Grand Rapids, Michigan, was stopped for driving a 2018 Mercedes-Benz vehicle at 121 mph near County Road 800 North, the release says. That’s a rural section of U.S. 31 about a mile south of the town of Perrysville and about an hour’s drive south of South Bend.

Harvey had pleaded guilty in July to a misdemeanor count of drunken driving endangering a person in Cass Superior Court 2. Court records in that case listed him as a resident of Kokomo. He’d been given a suspended sentence. He had a new arrest warrant filed Aug. 30 in the Cass County case after an alleged probation violation.

After being pulled over in Miami County, Harvey failed field sobriety tests, state police say. A search warrant was secured for a blood test at a hospital. His blood-alcohol count was 0.18. Indiana’s threshold for drunken driving is 0.8.

Harvey was in the Miami County Jail on Tuesday night on a felony count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction.

The release did not say what type of Mercedes-Benz that Harvey was driving.

News 8 reached out the Miami County jail for a booking photo but did not hear back Tuesday night.