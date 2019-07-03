Police: Man exposed self to young girls in Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — Police in Kokomo are searching for a man who exposed himself and masturbated in front of two young girls.

KPD said the incident happened around 10 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of S. Market St.

Police said the girls were riding their bikes from a gas station when a man in car pulled up beside them, asked them for a drink of their beverages, then lifted his hips to expose himself. The girls, both eight years old, described him as masturbating.

The girls also said he asked for their phone numbers.

The suspect, described only as a white male in a blue car, has not been caught.

Surveillance images of his vehicle have been released by police.

Please contact the Kokomo Police Department at 765-456-7017 if you are able to help with this case.