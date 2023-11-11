Police: Man faces charges after pointing firearm, causing school lockdown

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WISH) — A 46-year-old Seymour man was in jail Saturday on weapon and drug charges after he pointed a firearm at another person Friday afternoon near an elementary school, police say.

Seymour Police Department posted Saturday afternoon on social media that the incident led to the lockdown of Emerson Elementary School.

Police were called just before 3 p.m. Friday on a report that Michael Vogel pointed a firearm at another person at a home in the 500 block of North Elm Street. That’s just southwest of the school that’s west of downtown Seymour.

The person who was threatened was not identified in the social media post.

Officers surrounded the area where Vogel was located for about an hour before he surrendered. School was dismissed as the officers negotiated with Vogel, police say.

Investigators got search warrants for the home, and collected several firearms, ammunition, drugs, and drug paraphernalia.

Jail records showed Vogel was booked in to the Jackson County jail on Friday night on preliminary felony charges of intimidation with a deadly weapon; criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon; possession of methamphetamine; and maintaining a common nuisance.

Court records show Vogel had a pending case, filed in October, on a charge of resisting law enforcement. His initial hearing in that case was set for Nov. 28 in Jackson Superior Court 1.