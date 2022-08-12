Crime Watch 8

Police: Man in critical condition after shooting at Lawrence Walmart

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — A man is in critical condition after being shot Friday morning at the Walmart Supercenter on Pendleton Pike in Lawrence.

Police believe a man was shot by a woman in a “domestic related incident.” The woman is in custody and is currently being interviewed, Lawrence Police Chief Gary Woodruff tells News 8.

Officers say the shooting happened in the parking lot and never entered the store. They say the couple were spotted arguing in the parking lot and the woman pulled out a weapon once the man decided to leave, shooting him in the neck.

Investigators say there is no threat to the public. The man has been taken to the hospital.