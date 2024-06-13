Search
Police: Man killed in Lawrence shooting

Illuminated red and blue police lights atop a police cruiser. (WISH Photo)
by: Daja Stowe
LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — A 24-year-old man died from his injuries after a shooting on Tuesday in Lawrence, police say.

Lawrence Police Department officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 4600 block of Shadeland Avenue at 10:51 p.m. Officers arrived and located Lee Boyd Jr. suffering from gunshot wounds.

Boyd was taken to Eskenazi Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The investigation into what led to this shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting should contact the Lawrence Police Department at 37-545-7575.

