Crime Watch 8

Police: Man robbed Dunkin’ in Brownsburg, attacked employees

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — Brownsburg police are looking for a man they say hit two donut shop employees, then robbed the business.

It happened around 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Dunkin’ on Commerce Drive.

Police posted on social media saying a black male suspect was wearing a black winter coat with a fur hood when he walked in with a gun.

Police describe that the person physically attacked the workers then demanded money from the cash register.

Medics checked out both employees. They declined further treatment.

Anyone with information should call Brownsburg Police Department at 317-852-1109 ext. 2123.