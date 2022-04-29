Crime Watch 8

Police: Man shoots 14-year-old suspected burglar

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police say a suspected burglar was shot by a resident on the city’s east side.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the shooting, which occurred around 8 a.m. at 24 Wallace Lane near Washington Street and Emerson Avenue. The building appears to be an apartment building.

Police a man came home and found two males in his residence. IMPD says he shot one of them, a 14-year-old boy. The other ran away and may have injuries on his face and hands. Police are trying to learn his identity.

The teen who was shot was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

IMPD says the resident is cooperating with the investigation.

If you have information on this case, call IMPD at 317-327-3475 or send tips anonymously to 317-262-TIPS (8477).