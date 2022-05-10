Crime Watch 8

Police: Men pistol whipped, robbed, forced to strip naked at hotel

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are searching for a suspect who pistol whipped one man and made another strip naked before taking both of their wallets.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to the Candlewood Suites hotel in the 1100 block of N. White River Parkway W. Dr. just after 5:30 a.m. on April 22. That’s just north of 10th St. on the near west side.

(Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers)

According to investigators, the suspect approached the victims and asked to borrow a phone. He then pulled a gun, pistol whipped one of the men and made the other strip naked. He then took both of their wallets.

According to a police report, the robbery occurred in the parking lot of the hotel. The report lists an Oklahoma driver’s license and an Oklahoma medical marijuana card among the items stolen.

Police say the suspect is 6-feet-tall and 200-230 pounds. He was wearing a Pelle Pelle jacket with “All or Nothing” written on the back, a black hat with red writing, jeans and brownish/tan boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477). Tips can be made anonymously and may be eligible for a cash reward.