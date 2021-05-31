Crime Watch 8

Police need help finding suspect in gas station shooting on West 38th Street

Police shared these photos from a gas station on May 31 2021. (Provided Photo/ IMPD)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are searching for a man in connection to a Shell gas station shooting that happened Monday afternoon.

According to police, the suspect shot a person just after noon at the gas station at the intersection of West 38th Street and North Capitol Avenue. The victim was sent to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say the suspect is described as a Black man wearing a white T-shirt who was last seen driving a 4-door maroon Chevy Malibu.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS) or submit an anonymous web tip here.

Those who send in anonymous tips may also be eligible for a reward up to $1000 if the information leads to a felony arrest.