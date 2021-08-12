Police officer among 3 people shot at apartments on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis police officer was stable after being shot and wounded along with two other people Wednesday night at an apartment complex on the city’s northeast side.
Police were called to a report of gunshots shortly after 9:15 p.m. Wednesday to the 7500 block of Bayview Club Drive. That’s in the Bayview Club Apartment Homes just southwest of the I-69 and I-465 interchange.
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says the officer was shot while checking the perimeter of the apartment and was transported to an area hospital. A juvenile female and an adult female were also shot.
The male suspect died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to police.
The investigation is ongoing and a motive has not been determined.
“I am grateful to hear that the officer injured in tonight’s incident is in stable condition. My thoughts are with the officer and their family, as well as all of the brave IMPD officers who routinely go into harm’s way to keep our community safe. We must do everything we can to stop the scourge of gun violence, deploying resources and uniting neighbors to halt this vicious cycle.”Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett