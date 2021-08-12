Crime Watch 8

Police officer among 3 people shot at apartments on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis police officer was stable after being shot and wounded along with two other people Wednesday night at an apartment complex on the city’s northeast side.

Police were called to a report of gunshots shortly after 9:15 p.m. Wednesday to the 7500 block of Bayview Club Drive. That’s in the Bayview Club Apartment Homes just southwest of the I-69 and I-465 interchange.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says the officer was shot while checking the perimeter of the apartment and was transported to an area hospital. A juvenile female and an adult female were also shot.

The male suspect died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing and a motive has not been determined.