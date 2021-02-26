Police: Officer fatally shoots Indiana woman during struggle

LIBERTY, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police is investigating after a woman with a knife was shot and killed by a police officer in eastern Indiana.

ISP said the shooting happened in Liberty, which is in Union County.

According to ISP, the Union County Sheriff’s Office received a call just before 1 a.m. Friday for a report of a woman walking in the middle of U.S. 27, just south of Liberty.

Liberty Police Officer Lorenzo Shepler responded to the scene.

ISP said he tried to move her out of the roadway, but she resisted and a struggle occurred.

ISP said the woman, who has been identified as 29-year-old Maggie Dickerson of Liberty, “retrieved a knife” and moved toward Shelper.

Shepler then fired multiple shots, striking Dickerson at least once.

She was flown to a hospital in Ohio, where she later died.

ISP says Shepler suffered minor injuries in the ordeal.

He’s been with the Liberty Police Department for two years and and has been placed on administrative leave while ISP investigates the shooting.

ISP’s findings will be sent to the Union County Prosecutor’s Office.