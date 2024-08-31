Police officer hurt in double fatality crash in Plainfield
PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Two people have died and a police officer was hurt in a crash Friday afternoon in Plainfield, police say.
The officer was stable when taken to a hospital.
A computer-aided dispatch entry stamped with a time of 5:45 p.m. Friday listed “person down” and “crash” at 2305 E. Main St. That’s the address for the Long John Silver’s restaurant at the intersection of U.S. 40/Main Street, Clarks Creek Road, and Deerfield Drive. It’s just east of Quaker Boulevard.
Proprietary video posted on social media showed a police SUV and a gray car with visible damage at the double fatality crash.
No other details were immediately available.
Use Search Bars Above To Search Crime Data
News at your fingertips! Stay informed with Indiana, Local, and National News straight to your inbox.