Police officer hurt in double fatality crash in Plainfield

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Two people have died and a police officer was hurt in a crash Friday afternoon in Plainfield, police say.

The officer was stable when taken to a hospital.

A computer-aided dispatch entry stamped with a time of 5:45 p.m. Friday listed “person down” and “crash” at 2305 E. Main St. That’s the address for the Long John Silver’s restaurant at the intersection of U.S. 40/Main Street, Clarks Creek Road, and Deerfield Drive. It’s just east of Quaker Boulevard.

Proprietary video posted on social media showed a police SUV and a gray car with visible damage at the double fatality crash.

No other details were immediately available.