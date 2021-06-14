Crime Watch 8

Police release photos of 2 men wanted in laundromat burglary

About 2:30 a.m. on June 13, 2021, authorities responded to a report of burglary at the laundromat located on South Webster Street in Kokomo, Indiana. Photo Provided/Kokomo Police Department)

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — Two men got away with an undisclosed amount of money, electronic devices and other miscellaneous items after burglarizing Carney’s Laundromat in Kokomo, according to the Kokomo Police Department.

At approximately 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, authorities responded to a report of burglary at the laundromat located on South Webster Street.

Along with the stolen property, police found that multiple items had been vandalized.

Investigators retrieved the establishment’s surveillance footage, which shows two males riding bicycles outside before entering the closed business.

One suspect wore a bicycle helmet, gray athletic shorts, no shirt and a dark backpack that appears to be holding a fishing pole. The second suspect also wore a helmet with a dark T-shirt and dark athletic shorts.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at (765) 456-7017.