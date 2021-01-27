Crime Watch 8

Police release photos of suspect in robbery of Regions Bank on 82nd Street

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called about 11:05 a.m. Jan. 19, 2021, to the Regions Bank at 5151 E. 82nd St. IMPD released photos of a suspect on Jan. 26, 2021. (Photos Provided)
by: Staff Reports
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police on Tuesday shared photos of a suspect in a bank robbery a week ago.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called about 11:05 a.m. Jan. 19 to the Regions Bank at 5151 E. 82nd St. That’s west of Allisonville Road.

Officers were told a man came into the business, demanded money, and fled with an undetermined amount of money before police arrived.

The suspect was described as being in his early to mid-20s, 5-feet-1, and from 160-170 pounds. He was wearing a blue coat and a blue COVID-19 mask.

Anyone with information was asked to call the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force at 317-595-4000 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

