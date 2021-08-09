Crime Watch 8

Police respond to northeast side disturbance; shoot 1 person, in critical condition

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) – Police shot one person after responding to a disturbance on the northeast side, according to the Lawrence Police Department.

Just before 2 a.m., there was a disturbance that began in the Mar y Sol Mexican Restaurant, located at 8015 Pendelton Pike. Police said that disturbance then spilled outside of the restaurant where shots were fired.

Police said two officers who were working off-duty employment responded to the situation, engaged the person who fired the shots, returned fired and hit the individual.

The person shot was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No officers were injured.

This situation is under investigation.