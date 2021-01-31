Police say bakery owners, employees threw food, objects to fend off robber

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — The owners and employees of a downtown Plainfield bakery and cobbler shop fought off a robber Saturday by throwing food and other objects at him, police said Sunday.

A 25-year-old Plainfield man is in jail after being preliminarily charged with criminal confinement and robbery. Matthew Marshall, wearing a ski mask and gray pants, entered Two Chicks Whisky Business about 1 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release from Deputy Chief Joe Aldridge of Plainfield Police Department. Marshall locked the door after entering and then grabbed his hip as if he had a firearm, employees told an officer who responded to the reported robbery.

The food and objects thrown at Marshall prompted him to leave, the release said.

A witness shared with police a photo of Marshall fleeing the store. The photo showed him wearing “district footwear” that matched Marshall’s, police said.

“It is believed that the loss was minimal to the business from a tip jar,” the release said.

The restaurant, 104 E. Main St., is open Thursdays through Saturdays. It closed early Saturday after the robbery. Its goods include cupcakes, pie, cheesecake, cookies, cake, brownies and cookie dough.

The restaurant posted a massage on Facebook after the robbery: “Update: There was an attempted robbery at our shop this afternoon. It was absolutely terrifying. Paige, myself and our daughter Shylah are physically ok but to be honest ..emotionally we are a wreck. Thank you to our customers, neighbors, friends and Plainfield Police Department for helping us this afternoon. To the lady who stopped her car and took our daughter to calm her down once we got out..we are forever grateful. We might be broken but through the grace of God we will come back stronger. “

