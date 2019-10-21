Police say driver possibly in hit-and-run before fatal crash

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are still working to put together the pieces after two vehicles were involved in a crash early Monday morning, killing one man and sending another to the hospital in critical condition.

As police have been investigating the crash, they say the incident on Arlington Avenue and 10th Street might not have been the only crash that the driver of a silver sedan was involved in Monday.

“It, like, shook, the windows shook. It was a loud screeching and you could hear the metal hitting the concrete as the truck flipped. It was very loud,” says Sarah Roland, who witnessed the aftermath of the crash.

The crash happened right outside Roland’s house. She and her family couldn’t believe what they saw when they looked out their window: “The car had burst into flames and there was a police car pulling up just as that was happening. Everybody was scrambling to try and find a fire extinguisher,” she says.

Seconds before the crash, police say an officer noticed the silver sedan speeding southbound near 21st Street and Arlington Avenue around 3 a.m. Monday.

“As soon as he saw him, he attempted to pull out of the parking lot where he was, and the car was long out of sight,” said Officer Genae Cook with IMPD Public Affairs.

The officer saw the car again after it had crashed into a black pickup near 10th and Arlington, a few blocks away. The man in the truck was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the sedan was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

“It was just completely smashed, and then the black car was on its roof and just, there was no roof. It was just almost flat,” says Roland.

Police say the driver of the sedan might have hit another vehicle at 30th and Arlington prior to the crash.

“From what we understand is that he had pulled out of a gas station in that area, struck the driver’s side of another vehicle, which caused minor damage, and he fled from that,” says Cook.

Roland says though this crash is tragic, she is not surprised to hear of another accident on her street: “People drive so fast and I have a teenage driver so I am afraid for him always. It is dangerous intersection. Nobody drives the speed limit,” she says.

Police are still looking into whether or not drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash. As of now no arrests have been made and police have not yet identified the drivers.