Police search for 19-year-old who may have shot female during fight in Anderson

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) –Police are on the hunt for an alleged 19-year-old man in Anderson after shooting a female during a physical altercation Monday, according to a news release.

Anderson police responded to a report of a shooting at an apartment in the 3900 block of Hooser Woods Court on Monday. That is the Hoosier Woods Apartments

Officers located a female shot and began rendering aid. The female was said to be in serious but stable condition at an Indianapolis hospital, a release said Wednesday.

Police say preliminary details suggest that the alleged suspect who was identified as Daemauz J. Red, and the female were involved in a physical altercation before the shooting occurred.

Detective Cora Garcia has followed up on multiple leads and submitted a Probable Cause Affidavit to the Madison County Prosecutor’s Office, requesting a warrant for his arrest.

Police did not identify or provide the age of the female involved.

Anyone with information on Red’s whereabouts was asked to contact Detective Cora Garcia at 765- 648-6729 or report an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.