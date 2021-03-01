Police search for 2-year-old taken by father with limited visitation

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are searching for a 2-year-old girl who is missing after being taken by her father, who can have only supervised visitation with her.

Police describe the girl, Royalty White, as 1 foot tall and 20 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says the girl was taken on Monday by her father, Andre White, who also took the girl’s mother’s white Hyundai Santa Fe. It has expired temporary tags in the rear window.

She was taken near the 4400 block of North Kenmore Road, near East 46th Street and North Arlington Avenue.

Anyone with information about the girl is asked to contact IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.