Police search for hit-and-run suspect in fatal motorcycle crash Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run of a motorcycle on the city's east side.

Officers with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the intersection of East 34th Street and Shadeland Avenue around 9:06 p.m. Thursday on a report of a crash with injury.

The victim, a man in his early 50s, died at the hospital after the crash, according to officers at the scene.

Gillespie described the suspect vehicle as a newer model red Dodge Charger with damage on the passenger side, last seen traveling eastbound on 34th Street from Shadeland.

Shadeland Avenue at 34th Street was expected to be closed until at least midnight.