Police search for man, woman arrested after car chase

BEECH GROVE, Ind. (WISH) – The search is underway for a man following a car chase Tuesday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
Police said the short chase involved a stolen vehicle driven by a woman and a male passenger with felony warrants for his arrest.
Officers said the chase ended when the vehicle struck a house in the 3600 block of South Emerson Avenue.
The woman was taken into custody. However, the man did get out and run from the vehicle.
Officers, including K-9 officers, are working to find the male passenger.
It’s unclear what led up to the chase. Also, it’s unknown if there were any injuries associated with the incident.