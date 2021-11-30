Crime Watch 8

Police search for man, woman arrested after car chase

Photo following a Beech Grove chase on Nov. 3, 2021. (WISH Photo/Nate Gulde)
by: Adam Staten
BEECH GROVE, Ind. (WISH) – The search is underway for a man following a car chase Tuesday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said the short chase involved a stolen vehicle driven by a woman and a male passenger with felony warrants for his arrest.

Officers said the chase ended when the vehicle struck a house in the 3600 block of South Emerson Avenue.

The woman was taken into custody. However, the man did get out and run from the vehicle.

Officers, including K-9 officers, are working to find the male passenger.

It’s unclear what led up to the chase. Also, it’s unknown if there were any injuries associated with the incident.

