Police search for suspect after theft of 10 iPhones from Cricket Wireless in Speedway

by: Staff Reports

(Provided Photos/Speedway Police Department)

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — Police in Speedway are looking for a man accused of robbing a cell phone store.

The Speedway Police Department said the Cricket Wireless at 5854 Crawfordsville Road was robbed just after 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.

According to a police report, the suspect took 10 iPhones.

Police describe the suspect as a white male in his early-to-mid 20s, around 5’7″ to 5’9″ with a stocky build and a reddish-brown goatee. He was wearing glasses and carrying a red Door Dash bag.

If you have any info on the case, call the Speedway Police Department at 317-246-4300.

