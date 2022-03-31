Crime Watch 8

Police search for thief in Kay Jewelers robbery in Marion

MARION, Ind. (WISH) — Police are searching for a male involved in a robbery at Kay Jewelers.

The man entered Kay Jewelers on 4022 Western Ave. around closing time on Monday.

He asked to look at a necklace and ran out of the store once he was handed the necklace.

The Marion Police Department has released a photo of the suspect.

Anyone with identity of the suspect is advised to call the Marion Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at (765) 668-4417 or the Grant County Crime Stoppers at (765) 662-8477.