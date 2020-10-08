Search canceled for wanted felon in Greenfield

UPDATE: Authorities in Greenfield say a wanted felon, Michael Riddle, turned himself into police early Saturday morning. Johnson County authorities had been searching for Riddle since Thursday.

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Police are currently searching for a wanted felon in Greenfield.

The Greenfield Police Department issued a warning to those living near the area of 300 North and 125 West to stay in their homes and keep their doors and windows locked while the search continues.

The suspect, Michael Riddle, is considered armed and dangerous.

Riddle is a 37-year-old man with brown hair and blue eyes. He is 5-foot-7-inches tall and 165 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and black sweatpants.