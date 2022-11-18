Crime Watch 8

Police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ man wanted out of Hendricks County

(Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)
by: Kyle Bloyd
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana State Police detectives are trying to located an “armed and dangerous” man.

ISP is looking for 43-year-old Timothy Preston of Indianapolis.

According to online court records, he’s wanted on a warrant out of Hendricks County for a 2020 case. Preston was charged on Jan. 2, 2020 for dealing and possession of narcotics, driving while suspended with a prior conviction, speeding, operating a motor vehicle with a false plate and being a habitual offender.

ISP says Preston has made threats to law enforcement officers.

If you know where he is, call 317-262-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online. Tips can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

