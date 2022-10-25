Crime Watch 8

Police searching for man who stole woman’s car after forcing her to withdrawal money from bank

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman was walking to her vehicle, held at gunpoint, forced to make a cash withdrawal from a bank, and dropped off in downtown Indianapolis leaving her without her vehicle, according to Chief Woodruff with the Lawrence Police Department.

At 4:30 p.m. Monday, a woman was leaving the Dollar Tree in the 8600 block of Pendleton Pike. As she was walking to her vehicle, she was approached by a man in his late 40s to 50s who confronted her as she was opening her vehicle door. The man told the woman scoot over to passenger’s side by raising his shirt showing her that he had a gun on his person, police said.

The man then got in the woman’s vehicle with the woman also inside of the vehicle and sped off, police said.

He drove to a Huntington Bank located at 8400 block of Pendleton Pike directing woman to make a cash withdrawal, but the drive-thru was closed.

The man then drove to another Huntington Bank located at Arlington Ave and Washington Street where a cash withdrawal was made.

The man then drove the woman to Delaware and Washington Street in downtown Indianapolis, and told her to get out of vehicle and drove off.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Police are looking for a Silver Honda Pilot with an Indiana license plate number reading VKJ294.

Police said not to approach this man.

Anyone with information was asked to call Lawrence Police Department at 317.545.7575 or 911.