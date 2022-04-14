Crime Watch 8

Police searching for suspect in fatal shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot and killed at a bar on the city’s northeast side.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to the 2900 block of Sherman Drive just before 2:45 a.m. Thursday.

Officers arrived to find a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police have not said if the man was shot inside or outside the bar.

The victim’s name has not been released.

IMPD says they have a suspect who is currently being sought.