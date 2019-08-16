Police searching for suspect in NE bank robbery

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of robbing a bank.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says a man robbed the Indiana Members Credit Union on 82nd Street on the city’s northeast side on Thursday afternoon.

The Indianapolis FBI Violent Crimes Task Force is investigating the incident.

No one was injured but he did get away with cash.

Police describe the suspect as a 5’7″ black man with a heavy build.

Anyone with information can call the Indianapolis FBI Violent Crimes Task Force at 317-595-4000 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).