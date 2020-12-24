Crime Watch 8

Police seek 18-year-old in gas station shooting that killed 2, injured 1

by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

BARGERSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Police are seeking an 18-year-old “person of interest” in a gas station shooting that killed a man and a boy and injured another man before dawn Thursday.

Bargersville Police Department said Thursday night it’s seeking Levi Bradley Camplin. He was described at 5-feet-6 and 180 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

According to the Johnson County Dispatch, officers responded to a report of a person shot around 5:30 a.m. Thursday to the Circle K at 9400 W. State Road 144. That’s just west of State Road 37 between Mooresville and Bargersville. The business, which has a Martinsville address, straddles the border of Johnson and Morgan counties.

Ethan Bell, 20, of Indianapolis, was killed in the shooting. Also, a 17-year-old was killed, but Bargersville police are withholding his name because of his age and because his identity has not yet been confirmed.

Devon McHugh, 18, of Martinsville, was taken to Eskenazi Hospital in Indianapolis for emergency surgery and is expected to survive, the police said in a news release.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Camplin was encouraged not to approach him but to call Bargersville police at 317-736-5155.

Photo of the shooting outside of a gas station. (WISH Photo/Kevin Ratermann0

