Crime Watch 8

Police seek car after report of attempted kidnapping of 6-year-old

FRANKFORT, Ind. (WISH) — The search for a suspected kidnapper is underway in Frankfort.

Frankfort Police Department on Thursday afternoon released video of a dark-colored car turning around in an intersection. Police would like to talk to the driver.

A 6-year-old girl had told police a man forced her about a block from her house about 11 a.m. Thursday. Once there, she ran back to her house, and her mother called 911. The girl said this happened in the area of Walnut and East streets.

Anyone with information was asked to call Frankfort police tip line at 765-654-6480.