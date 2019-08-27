Police seek car used in fatal motorcycle hit-and-run

Photo shows vehicle similar to the one used in hit-and-run. This is not the actual vehicle. (Provided Photo/IMPD)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are asking for help from the public to find a car that hit and killed a motorcyclist Saturday night.

Indianapolis metropolitan police detectives believe a white 2010-2014 Mitsubishi Lancer sedan, similar to the one in the photo provided, hit motorcyclist Paul Barlow, 31, at the intersection of English and Emerson avenues before fleeing the scene west on English.

The door will likely have damage below the driver’s side door, according to IMPD.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the IMPD Hit and Run Office at 37-327-6549 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.