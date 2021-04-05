Crime Watch 8

Police seek driver in Sunday fatal hit-and-run crash

Indianapolis metropolitan police on April 5, 2021, released this stock photo of the type of vehicle, a 2013-2015 Kia Optima, believed to have been involved in an April 4, 2021, fatal hit-and-run crash. (Provided Photo/IMPD)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are seeking information about a driver who hit and killed a pedestrian Sunday morning on East 38th Street.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called around 9:30 a.m. to the 5300 block of East 38th Street, near Emerson Avenue, on a report of a fatal hit-and-run crash.

Police believe the victim, identified Monday by the Marion County Coroner’s Office as 45-year-old Tnielle McNeal, was hit as she was crossing the street.

Based on video of the incident, detectives believe the crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators collected car parts and the scene and determined the vehicle is a white 2013-2015 Kia Optima with damage to the front corner of the passenger side and a missing passenger-side mirror assembly. IMPD on Monday provided a stock photo of the vehicle.

Anyone with information about this hit-and-run is asked to call the IMPD Hit and Run Office at 317-327-6549 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).